About 2,000 acres have burned after large wildfire sparked near Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Associated Press

Indian authorities have shut schools, evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and canceled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams braced on Thursday for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Tropical Storm Dana is expected to intensify, bringing winds of 100-110 kph (62-68 mph) and gusts up to 120 kph (74 mph), as it pushes toward the country's eastern coastline, where it is set to make landfall late Thursday and early Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Climate scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in South Asia.