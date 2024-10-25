About 2,000 acres have burned after large wildfire sparked near Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 5 storm on Thursday and was expected to remain away from land as it churns in the Pacific Ocean and weakens over the coming days, forecasters said.
Where is La Niña? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest on our sea surface temperatures and what that means in terms of Canada's winter weather pattern.
The destruction reveals this city — like any in America — was never safe, it’s just that memories are short and the climate crisis consistently underestimated.
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
Two Pacific lows combine to bring more rain and wind to B.C. starting Friday, but there are big differences from last weekend's dangerous atmospheric river
“50-50 chance” of lowland snow amid a weather pattern that looks cold and wet.
As of Thursday afternoon, Kristy was located about 970 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja, California and continues to move west.
Kimra Hines, owner of Kritter Kim Wildlife Removal, encountered her "craziest job" during a snake inspection of a home's crawlspace
Tropical storm Trami caused major damage in Batangas, Philippines. 'It's indescribable how scared we were,' one resident says.
A witness reported seeing a man who's been missing since Sunday fall into the swollen Coquitlam River as he tried to rescue a dog, and was "immediately swept away," a local search and rescue manager said on Wednesday.
As businesses, homeowners and volunteers continue to remove muck and debris left behind from Helene's historic flooding in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, new satellite images reveal how the flooding reshaped the community southeast of Asheville.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tropical Storm Trami blew away from the northwestern Philippines on Friday, leaving at least 82 people dead in landslides and extensive flooding that forced authorities to scramble for more rescue boats to save thousands of terrified people, who were trapped, some on their roofs.
The 8,000-acre Biltmore Estate, Asheville’s biggest attraction that welcomes 1.4 million visitors a year, has significant damage in some buildings after Helene ripped through Western North Carolina, the Biltmore said.
A week ago, Helene was plowing into Florida, thrashing cities and towns on the Gulf Coast while millions of people ahead of the hurricane’s path were dealing with rains that preceded even more rain. Forecasters warned of impacts that would be felt far inland.
The folks at Blue Mountain are hoping for a new version of winter this season after experiencing the mildest winter on record in 2024. Michael Vann has this sneak peek into what we can expect on the slopes.
A study in coordination with the Conservancy of Southwest Florida examined snakes’ jaw flexibility, known as “gape." Researchers found that Burmese pythons can eat larger prey than previously thought. A python found by biologists was ingesting a 77-pound white-tailed deer and 66.9% of the snake’s mass.
An alligator made an unexpected visit to a beach on Little Hickory Island in Bonita Springs, Florida, on Thursday, October 17, before being hooked and removed by trappers and sheriff’s deputies.This video from Kim Biagetti shows the gator being dragged off the sand as a small crowd watches.According to local media, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the gator measured 8 feet, 3 inches, and would be transferred to an alligator farm. Credit: Kim Biagetti via Storyful
Indian authorities have shut schools, evacuated hundreds of thousands of people and canceled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams braced on Thursday for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Tropical Storm Dana is expected to intensify, bringing winds of 100-110 kph (62-68 mph) and gusts up to 120 kph (74 mph), as it pushes toward the country's eastern coastline, where it is set to make landfall late Thursday and early Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. Climate scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in South Asia.
Tulsa Zoo to say goodbye to African Lion Kalu
Colorado’s highest court is considering whether five zoo elephants can challenge their confinement under a legal process mainly used by prisoners to dispute their detention.