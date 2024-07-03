2,000 artists applied for Cherry Creek Arts Festival, 250 chosen
2,000 artists applied for Cherry Creek Arts Festival, 250 chosen
2,000 artists applied for Cherry Creek Arts Festival, 250 chosen
Just one problem: This person doesn't seem interested in running, should the opportunity arise.
Florida Keys police opened their investigation after the FBI arrested him.
A teenager who crashed a BMW SUV while driving 190 km/h, causing the deaths of her sister and a friend, was sentenced Tuesday during an emotional hearing that saw many in the courtroom, including the judge and lawyers, struggle to contain their emotions. The girl, who was 16 years old at the time of the incident, will spend two years on probation under conditions that include community service. She is also prohibited from driving for five years. A Calgary court heard that four teens were in the
Timothy Snyder succinctly predicted what will happen “unless Trump loses.”
Laurence Tribe explained what the Supreme Court decision means in "practical purposes" and it's "devastating."
The former adult actress talks to Rachel Maddow about her testimony in Trump's business fraud trial The post Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Collective amnesia seems to have struck the conservative majority on the Supreme Court, especially around the question: Is the president above the law?Five of the six conservative justices who ruled to give the president absolute immunity for “core” presidential duties seem to have made contradictory statements during their Senate confirmation hearings.“No man is above the law,” Neil Gorsuch told Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-VT) during his confirmation hearing in 2017. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get
Zara Tindall has been left “shaken to the core” by her mother Princess Anne’s mystery encounter with a horse which left her with a brain injury that has resulted in amnesia, according to a report.OK! Magazine says that Zara, 43, has been left freaked out by the incident which saw Anne, 73, also known as The Princess Royal, struck by a horse while she was out walking, alone, on Sunday, June 23, at her home, Gatcombe Park, in the Cotswolds.She was treated at the scene and then hospitalized for fiv
We have been loving the Instagram outfit pictures of Alix Earle's bikinis, crochet dresses and hotel robes complete with a hair towel from her holiday to Italy.
Davina McCall isn't shy of strutting her stuff in a fabulous bikini. See her latest swimwear display.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly selling their prized possessions amid reports that divorce is imminent.
The pair are set to tie the knot this summer.
The funeral for Carly Walsh and her two children was held in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, drawing dozens to the service as the family's Harrow community continues to mourn after their bodies were found in their home last month. The service for the 41-year-old, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8, was at FamiliesFirst Funeral Home and Tribute Centre a day after the visitations.Some people arriving for the funeral service were seen embracing each other.Windsor police in unmarked vehicles escorted the process
Netflix's docuseries 'America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' has sparked conversations about the salaries of NFL cheerleaders
"I’ve lived my life, I don’t want pain anymore,” said Jan Faber before his death
Vanity Fair published a profile of the independent presidential candidate that included the alarming picture.
Princess Anne has shared her first public message since leaving hospital where she received treatment for minor head injuries and concussion. Details...
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
Lopez was spotted wearing her wedding ring with the casual attire
Vanna White paid tribute to her daughter Gigi, whom she shares with ex-husband George Santo Pietro, on social media Monday for her 27th birthday.