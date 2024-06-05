2,000 people told to leave buildings after 'gas leak' in central London

Some 2,000 people had to be evacuated from Southwark Street (London Fire Brigade)

Around 2,000 people have been evacuated due to a suspected gas leak in central London.

Buildings had to be emptied as a precaution on Southwark Street and the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has asked people to avoid the area.

There are no reports that anyone has been injured but the LFB has advised people to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for the LFB said: “We remain at the scene of a suspected gas leak in Southwark Street, by the junction of Great Suffolk Street.

“Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from buildings as a precaution with no injuries reported. Traffic is very heavy and people are advised to keep avoiding the area.”

The road is closed in both directions due to the gas leak and the 381 bus is on diversion, according to transport data site Inrix.

More to follow.