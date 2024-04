The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — If you shop online you're likely familiar with the experience — you agree to buy for a certain price, but by the time you check out, the cost has ballooned with fees and surcharges. Place a shipping order with Canada Post and you might be hit with a "fuel surcharge" of almost 25 per cent. Buy movie tickets, flowers, make travel plans — all could be subject to hidden fees that are subsequently added to the originally quoted cost. Critics call it drip pricing, a strategy that has been