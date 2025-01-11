About 2-4 inches of additional snow falls Friday
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
At long last, La Niña arrived to start the new year
Thursday night’s late-night shows were focused on the devastation of the Los Angeles fires, as well as incoming President Trump’s bizarre response to them. “Daily Show” host Desi Lydic played a clip of Trump rambling on about smelt, continuing to spread a debunked conspiracy theory about the state’s water supply. “I tried to get Gavin …
No, Yellowstone isn’t erupting, but researchers now know where the next major eruption is most likely to take place
Footage captured of the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., shows a firefighter hosing down a burning house with one hand while petting a lost dog with the other
A massive winter storm is blanketing the South with ice and record-breaking snow, with some cities seeing the most snowfall from a single storm in decades. Twenty states, from Texas to Delaware, were on alert Friday for snow and ice as the storm continued to move across the South. The storm has prompted governors to declare states of emergency, including in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Tennesse and Texas, to prepare for and respond to the severe weather.
Pascal Duclos doesn't usually operate water bombers in such densely populated areas.A quick look down and the 14-year veteran catches a glimpse of destroyed homes, with residents frantically spraying hoses in hopes of salvaging theirs as wildfires wreak havoc in the Los Angeles area.There are firefighters everywhere and other water bombers navigating the same narrow air space. "When we get ready to drop water, you see civilians that are trying to run away, and essentially save their own lives,"
President-elect Trump said he will create an environmental advisory group lead by his former environmental consultant. “I am pleased to announce that Ed Russo, an Environmental Expert, will lead our Environmental Advisory Task Force, which will advise my Administration on initiatives to create great jobs and protect our natural resources, by following my policy of…
The seasonal temperatures may make you want to get outside for some outdoor activities but there will be some shoveling in the forecast as well. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details for the weekend forecast.
Pasadena Humane has already taken in over 300 pets displaced by the blaze
La Niña has finally emerged after months of anticipation, but there’s a catch, and it could impact its influence on the weather.
A low pressure system will track from northern Alberta to southern Manitoba through Friday, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
The increase pushes the nationwide average for regular fuel up by 1.2 cents per litre, according to data from Kalibrate.
In the capital of Transnistria, a Kremlin-backed microstate sandwiched between Moldova and Ukraine, the festive New Year’s lights have gone dark ahead of schedule. This separatist sliver of Moldova will run out of energy in three weeks, the head of its Russia-backed government has said.
Firefighters battled Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed seven people, burned at least 10,000 structures from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.
Earth recorded its hottest year ever in 2024, with such a big jump that the planet temporarily passed a major climate threshold, weather monitoring agencies announced Friday.
Five large pump trucks idle loudly in an otherwise empty Tim Hortons parking lot in Woodstock.Some have the words Environmental Services stencilled on their sides. Others say Septic Tank Cleaning, Oil Spill Response.Some people in the area say they heard truckers had complained about the smell of gas on their hands after washing up at the now darkened and closed Tim Hortons. And other customers had complained about the taste of fuel in their beverages as far back as late November."Everybody I kn
The Australian Reptile Park's spider keeper says she named the spider Hemsworth because the arachnid towers over other spiders, like the Hemsworth brothers
A massive winter storm is set to bring snow and ice to much of the South. Here's what to know about snow forecasts in Texas, Georgia, and other states.
An Island couple has been handed a $345,915 environmental cleanup bill from the P.E.I. government, more than a year after a full tank of home heating oil leaked into their clay basement and seeped into the soil on their property. Betty and Kenny Waite, both in their late 60s, say they're unable to pay the huge bill. So government has placed a lien on their home in Sherbrooke, just outside Summerside. It means if the Waites sold their home, the proceeds would potentially go to the province. "Just