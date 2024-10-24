2,700 dead and dying trees to be removed at Chatfield State Park
About 2,700 dead and dying trees will be removed from Chatfield State Park to increase safety throughout the area. Trees that have been underwater since 2023 are at risk of falling.
BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The start of “snowbird” season in Florida is only weeks away, but many Florida Gulf Coast beaches, regularly voted some of the best in the United States, are closed to the public because of the devastation from Hurricane Milton two weeks ago.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A famous grizzly bear beloved for decades by countless tourists, biologists and professional wildlife photographers in Grand Teton National Park is dead after being struck by a vehicle in western Wyoming.
Where is La Niña? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest on our sea surface temperatures and what that means in terms of Canada's winter weather pattern.
Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and was expected to remain away from land as it quickly grows more powerful, forecasters said.
A Memorial University biology professor thinks he has solved the case of the mysterious blobs that have washed ashore in Newfoundland
‘Instead of putting Coloradans first, they’re continuing to bend the knee to Green New Deal worshippers who want to destroy Colorado’s oil & gas industry and the tens of thousands of good-paying jobs that support families across the state,’ the Republican Congresswoman said
Two Pacific lows combine to bring rain and wind to B.C. this weekend. But, there are big differences from last weekend's atmospheric river. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains.
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
Kimra Hines, owner of Kritter Kim Wildlife Removal, encountered her "craziest job" during a snake inspection of a home's crawlspace
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrated Tuesday as it headed toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least seven people and unleashing heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage.
Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Milton, Laurie Burgess’ home is still surrounded by water— and to put it simply, it’s gross.
“50-50 chance” of lowland snow amid a weather pattern that looks cold and wet.
PHNOM TAMAO, Cambodia (AP) — A tiny snout poked out to widen the crack of the slowly shattering eggshell.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Torrential rain set off by an approaching tropical storm swamped the eastern Philippines with widespread flooding that killed at least nine people, trapped others on their roofs and sparked frantic appeals for help, officials said Wednesday.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Kristy strengthened into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday and was expected to remain away from land as the storm grows more powerful, forecasters said.
(Bloomberg) -- The world’s green power goal has a wind problem.Most Read from BloombergClimate Change Is Killing Buildings in Slow MotionHow Kyiv Became a Leader in Digital Services Amid Wartime StrainTransportation Policy Gets Left Behind in Presidential RaceDhaka's Revolutionary Makeover Pits Visions of Peace Against VengeanceDrug Decriminalization Spawns a Political Debacle for ProgressivesAt the COP28 climate talks in Dubai last year, leaders from more than 130 nations agreed to triple renew
CALGARY — A countrywide study says radioactive radon exposure is on the rise and continues to be a critical public health concern.
PETRILA, Romania (AP) — For many years, Sebastian Tirinticǎ worked in a coal mine, just like his father and grandfather before him.