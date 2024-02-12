2.8.24 Food Bank of Rockies Mention 8PM

The Canadian Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Jen Pawol is on the verge becoming Major League Baseball’s first female umpire. The 47-year-old from New Jersey was selected to work a full-time big league spring training schedule this year, people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. That put her on track to become the first woman to umpire a regular-season big league baseball game. Pawol’s spring training assignment was to be announced later Monday. It was disclosed to the AP by people familiar with the decisi