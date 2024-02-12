2.8.24 Food Bank of Rockies Mention 8PM
Rob Harris story about Food Bank of the Rockies
Rob Harris story about Food Bank of the Rockies
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
The Miami Marlins on Sunday acquired utility player Nick Gordon from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Steven Okert.
Walker Buehler, who is heading into a contract year, is confident he can be a dominant pitcher for the Dodgers coming off his second Tommy John surgery.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jen Pawol is on the verge becoming Major League Baseball’s first female umpire. The 47-year-old from New Jersey was selected to work a full-time big league spring training schedule this year, people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. That put her on track to become the first woman to umpire a regular-season big league baseball game. Pawol’s spring training assignment was to be announced later Monday. It was disclosed to the AP by people familiar with the decisi
Breaking down the biggest and best of MLB's 2023-24 offseason.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says he thinks teammates are prepared for the media circus surrounding Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are adding two-time All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The club and the 35-year-old Grandal have agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $2.5 million, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the deal is pending Grandal passing a physical. Pittsburgh is searching for depth at catcher with Endy Rodriguez — who started 57 games in 2023 as a rookie
Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is only 5-foot-10, but he's been a big presence in the Dodgers' spring workouts as he prepares for a grueling MLB season.
The WWE and acting star put on the batting helmet and stepped to the plate for the fun and eccentric Savannah baseball squad.
The Dodgers' starting pitchers have the potential to be among the best in the majors. But can they overcome injury concerns?
The independent candidate told his family he was sorry after the campaign spot, produced by a super PAC, aired during the game.
Not "Rolling in the Deep"...
This is what we call a flawless finish
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Meco
Prince Harry and King Charles endured an emotional reunion last week following the news of the monarch's cancer diagnosis. Find out what happened here…
The former leader of Mongolia Tsakhia Elbegdorj wrote: "After Putin's talk. I found Mongolian historic map. Don't worry. We are a peaceful and free nation."
Michael Steele asked why some voters don't just get what the former president is about.
The far-right representative blames Andra Day being scheduled to sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" The post Matt Gaetz Says He’s Not Watching Super Bowl Because of ‘Black National Anthem’ Performance appeared first on TheWrap.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end had a harsh message for his coach in a chaotic moment on the sidelines in the second quarter.
"You gotta pay your bills," said the former president notorious for not paying his own bills.