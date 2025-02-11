2 American Tourists Injured, One Seriously, in Bahamas Shark Attack, Police Say

The two women were swimming in Bimini Bay when the attack reportedly occurred

Two American tourists in the Bahamas have been injured in an apparent shark attack.

In a press release shared by the Royal Bahamas Police Force on Saturday, Feb. 8, the department said they were investigating “an alleged shark attack” involving two American women.

Their identities were not publicly released, but authorities said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. local time on Friday, Feb. 7.

Based on initial reports, the two women were swimming in the waters at Bimini Bay, a luxury resort area, at the time of the alleged attack. Both were treated locally before “being airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.”

“One of the victim's injuries is listed as serious,” the press release said, adding, “Investigations are ongoing.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on Monday, Feb. 10.

Citing Bahamian officials, ABC News reported that the women, who have since returned to the U.S., sustained injuries to their lower bodies.

Per the outlet, one of the victim’s families said she will undergo a third surgery in Orlando, Fla. to repair the damage to her leg.

According to the International Shark Attack File, which keeps public record of shark attacks globally since 1580, the Bahamas has seen just 34 reports of unprovoked shark attacks, compared to 1,640 reports in the U.S.

One of the reported attacks in the Bahamas came in December 2024, when Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, of Massachusetts, was killed while paddleboarding, reports ABC News. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said the woman was paddleboarding near the back of the Sandles resort when she was attacked.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore," Sandals said in a statement at the time. "We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time."

