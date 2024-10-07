2 Arrested In Connection to Deadly Bakersfield Shooting
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Saturday night before capsizing on Sunday morning. All 75 people on board the vessel were rescued.
The 2003 quadruple murder went unsolved for years before a tip led investigators to the killers
Buttigieg confirmed on MSNBC that he and Musk had a chat on the phone after a tense X exchange.
The families of the 11 Tennessee plastics plant workers swept away by Hurricane Helene’s deadly floodwaters are demanding answers from the company after its officials claimed no flood warnings or alerts were issued before the start of the workers’ shift, contradicting official weather reports.
AJ Hadsell's stepfather continues to maintain his innocence while serving life in prison for her murder
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing a Black motorist when she used her handgun instead of her taser during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences, stirring up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds.
Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.
The last time Elías Ibarra Mendoza heard his wife’s voice, she was pleading for his help.
Award for the dumbest criminal goes to…
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court on Monday sentenced a 72-year-old American in a closed trial to nearly seven years in prison for allegedly fighting as a mercenary in Ukraine.
A man with a lengthy criminal record is back in custody after he stole a cop car Sunday morning, driving it into a park where families and children were gathered, according to the Vancouver Police Department.In a statement released Sunday, VPD said officers were called to the area of East Hastings and Semlin Drive around 10:45 a.m. to assist a woman in distress. As they stepped out to help her, a man got into the unattended police SUV and drove off.The vehicle was then driven onto a field at Tem
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
The reality star decked out her yard for the holiday with pumpkins, mums and a towering skeleton
An ambush in a Saskatoon apartment two years ago went violently and fatally sideways when two men burst out of a bedroom with zip ties and duct tape.They both had guns. But so did Brandon Baxandall, 29, whom they had lured to the apartment on the pretext of paying off a debt.Details of what happened on May 19, 2022, at 710 Melrose Ave. are contained in an agreed statement of facts that had been subject to a court-ordered publication ban recently lifted by Court of King's Bench Justice Mona Dovel
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Anastasia Makus, a student in Germany, tells PEOPLE about the story behind the viral TikTok she made with her dad
Police say a fourth suspect in connection to the mass shooting will be arrested soon.
A ten-year-old boy has been arrested after he drove a stolen car across a "crowded" school playground. The incident took place on 20 September on a playground in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The boy was arrested on Thursday, according to Minneapolis Police.
The girl says she wanted to punch and slap a teacher but "never wished anyone to be dead".