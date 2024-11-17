2 arrested in connection with murder in downtown Rutland Friday
2 arrested in connection with murder in downtown Rutland Friday
2 arrested in connection with murder in downtown Rutland Friday
Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old father and realtor, was killed by a police officer in his Las Vegas home in the early hours of Nov. 12
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate partner violence.After months of abuse, threats, manipulation and control by her on again, off again partner, 24-year-old Marie "Mimi" Gabriel was done.She told 40-year-old Jean-Bruno "Berno" Fenelon — 16 years her senior, who started seeing her when she was 17 — to leave the south Ottawa home she'd fled to with their two young children months earlier, with help from social services.But it wasn't working. She texted the man she was se
Moore police identify girl missing for two years after mom allegedly gave her to drug dealer
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Canada Post is negotiating in bad faith while its employees are struggling to survive, an official with the Toronto branch of the union said, after workers across the country went on strike Friday. Mark Lubinski, president of the Toronto Local Canadian Union of Postal Workers, said the rising cost of living has hit postal workers hard. "We're unable to survive," he said. "We're fighting for ourselves, our families and for our communities." He said workers have been at the table for over a year,
Melissa Lucio was two days away from being put to death in Texas for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter when an appeals court intervened in 2022. Now, a judge says Lucio never committed the crime at all.
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died from stab wounds after being chased by four armed teenagers on January 27 this year in Bristol
Farhat Ajaz, who served 25 years of a life term imposed when he was a teenager, walked free from Birmingham Crown Court with a suspended sentence.
Urfan Sharif and two others are accused of being party to years-long abuse that culminated in the 10-year-old’s death last August.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border.
The comedian roasted Donald Trump's cabinet picks and took special aim at the nominee for attorney general.
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after four people were injured and a 33-year-old man was shot by police at a shopping plaza in Ottawa's east end.In a news release Saturday morning, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Ottawa police received multiple emergency calls around 11:15 p.m. Friday that a man with a weapon was assaulting people and damaging vehicles near St. Joseph Boulevard and Place D'Orléans Drive.The independent civilian agency confirmed that officers confronted a ma
A former Red Deer Catholic school trustee who was removed from her position has failed in her attempt to have a judge reinstate her.Monique LaGrange argued board colleagues unjustly removed her from her position over social media posts and interviews.In August 2023, LaGrange posted a meme on social media with two pictures, one on top of the other: one of children holding swastika flags, and the other of children holding Pride flags, with the caption, "Brainwashing is brainwashing."After the scho
CBC's David Fraser spoke to the family of a 16-year-old girl who was brutally attacked in Cobalt, Ont. Kaylie Smith is currently recovering at CHEO in Ottawa. This story contains graphic details.
About a half dozen people, including at least one of Laken Riley’s relatives, left an Athens, Georgia, courtroom to avoid seeing videos and images of the nursing student’s lifeless body.
The bakery owner claimed that Goldberg's order was denied due to "boiler issues"
Sean Combs' new application for bail should be denied because the music mogul "poses serious risks of danger and obstruction" to his criminal sex trafficking case, federal prosecutors argued in an overnight court filing. Prosecutors took aim at Combs' activities from behind bars where, they alleged, "the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties." The filing cited notes from the Combs' cell that were found during a sweep of the jail.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member due to a tattoo he has that's associated with white supremacist groups.
Bruce's Legacy founder Keith Cormican said he pored over sonar data for days, only to find out that Ryan Borgwardt may have staged his own disappearance
Many of the attackers have previous criminal convictions and were released from prison purely to fight.