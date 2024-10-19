2 arrested for embezzling millions from Taylor Farms
See the list of celebrities with ties to Diddy, some of whom were accused of wrongdoing, such as ignoring abuse or supplying Sean Combs with drugs.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. military trained him in explosives and battlefield tactics. Now the Iraq War veteran and enlisted National Guard member was calling for taking up arms against police and government officials in his own country.
Five teenage boys have been charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place not far from Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan.All five male youths are from Hamilton, York Regional Police said in a Friday news release. They face two criminal charges each: sexual assault and forcible confinement. Police said three were arrested on Oct. 11, while the other two were apprehended this week. York officers were called to the area of Norwood Avenue and Jane Street, near the theme park, aro
A former Canadian Olympic snowboarder and 15 others are facing criminal charges for allegedly running a drug-trafficking operation that shipped hundreds of kilograms of cocaine from Colombia to Canada and used violence — including murder — to achieve the group's goals, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Thursday.U.S officials said 43-year-old Ryan James Wedding — who competed for Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics but had been living in Mexico — is the lead defendant in the case and
Alexander McCartney pleaded guilty to manslaughter earlier this year and admitted 185 other charges.
Mohamed Iidow had repeatedly sexually assaulted 37-year-old Natalie Shotter while she was passed out in Southall Park, west London, after a night out.
“It was the biggest explosion I've ever felt in my life,” Jazmine Walton says recalling the night she fired a handgun under her chin. Before January 8, 2023 the 23-year-old content creator lived with undiagnosed schizophrenia which haunted her daily life. She shot through her lip, teeth and nose but incredibly didn't pass out - but was in a coma for two weeks following two life-saving operations. Now she openly shared her battle on social media in a bid to inspire others to seek help.
DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A man charged with killing two teenage girls in a small Indiana community forced them off a hiking trail before cutting their throats, a prosecutor said Friday, telling jurors that the evidence includes an unused bullet and video recorded on the eldest girl’s phone.
A Waterloo, Ont., man is speaking out after his video of a woman ranting about the South Asian community went viral.
The TLC star was arrested at a Tennessee zoo in September 2024
The incident was recorded in CCTV footage, according to an arrest affidavit.
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama executed a man Thursday who admitted to killing five people with an ax and gun during a drug-fueled rampage in 2016 and dropped his appeals and asked to be put to death.
Sara’s father Urfan Sharif, stepmother Beinash Batool and uncle Faisal Malik are on trial at the Old Bailey accused of the 10-year-old’s murder.
Gary Stevens, 55, was drunk when his Cane Corso attacked and killed his brother at their home.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department announced criminal charges Thursday against an Indian government employee who specialized in intelligence in connection with a foiled plot to kill a Sikh separatist leader living in New York City.
Texas death row inmate Robert Roberson sat praying in a cell Thursday night just feet from the execution chamber where he was set to be put to death for the murder of his toddler – even as the state and his attorneys exchanged frantic 11th-hour legal maneuvers to determine his fate before the clock ran out.
Colin Gray, the father of the teenager accused of killing four people at a Georgia high school, knew of his son’s deteriorating mental state and his fascination with campus shootings, investigators testified Wednesday during a hearing that elicited troubllng new details of what led up to the rampage.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced at Inverness High Court in November.
Adrian Parker arranged to abuse a six-year-old and a four-month-old baby, who didn't actually exist.