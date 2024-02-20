2 arrested in shooting that prompted lockdown at The Gardens Mall
2 arrested in shooting that prompted lockdown at The Gardens Mall
2 arrested in shooting that prompted lockdown at The Gardens Mall
Rebecca Maines, who is in prison for a parole violation, testified that Adam Montgomery told her in the summer of 2021 that he had been trying to see his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, since 2019, when he dropped her off to be with her mother because he said she was having bathroom accidents “on purpose.” Authorities believe Montgomery killed the girl on Dec. 7, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony's body has not been found.
The June 14, 2023 incident left 21-year-old Eva Liu dead and 22-year-old Kelsey Chang injured
Ecuador’s prison system has turned into the headquarters for criminal groups that have amassed foot soldiers and influence across the country, say experts. In less than a decade, organized crime has turned the relatively peaceful country into one of the most dangerous places in Latin America.
The incidents spanned months and were “disturbing and traumatic,” police said.
Shawn Crowley said, “We’re watching, we’re listening,” to the former president following his latest outburst about her client.
UPDATE, 8:30 PM: After a very brief turn in Charles Manson’s old prison, Danny Masterson has another new home behind bars. Serving out the opening months of a 30-year sentence, the convicted rapist has been moved to the cushier digs of California’s Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. Unlike the harsher conditions and even harsher residents …
“I just got out of prison for this,” the 69-year-old man told the arresting Texas officer, police said.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in last week’s shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade, Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday. Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays are charged with second-degree murder and other counts. They have been hospitalized since the shooting, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said during a news conference. Officials declined to answer whether the men were being treated for gunsho
The suspect shot his father and uncle, officials say.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions via a once-popular a YouTube channel, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison. Franke told Judge John J. Walton that she would not argue for a shorter sentence before she stood to thank local police officers, doctors and social workers for being the “angels” who saved her children from her
Toronto police say two victims who were shot near a north Toronto bus stop last week were hit "indiscriminately" while going about their day.At a news conference Tuesday, Det. Sgt. Phillip Campbell said 39-year-old Adu Boakye was walking by a bus shelter near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue when he was fatally shot Saturday afternoon.Boakye was "innocently going about his business," Campbell said, as was the 16-year-old boy who was shot in the same area and sent to hospital with life-threatenin
Rescuers found her “unresponsive body approximately 4 miles down shore,” police said.
Documents found in the National Archives "reveal the hidden link ... between two presidents across the centuries," historian David J. Gerleman writes
Evgenia Novozhenina/ReutersA Los Angeles resident has been arrested in Russia on treason charges for allegedly raising money for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, state media reported Tuesday.The 33-year-old woman, who holds both American and Russian citizenship, was also accused of taking part in “public rallies in support of the Kyiv regime” while in the U.S., Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said, according to the TASS news agency. The report added that the woman was accused of “proactively
Corena Minjarez and Jesus Dominguez have both been arrested by police in Pueblo, Colo., following the location of the children's remains
Prosecutors rested their case Tuesday after calling dozens of witnesses over more than a week of emotional testimony in the trial of Adam Montgomery, the New Hampshire father accused of murder and other crimes in connection with the death of his 5-year-old daughter Harmony.
A person in police custody on unrelated charges is suspected of involvement in the case of an 11-year-old girl who went missing Thursday in Livingston, Texas, according to local authorities.
Iain Packer, 51, is accused of murdering Emma Caldwell and offences against 24 others.
WHITBY, ONTARIO — A 40-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., is facing multiple charges after police say a woman's neck was slashed in an alleged domestic dispute. Durham Region police say officers responded to a gas station in Whitby, Ont., on Friday a little before 4 p.m. for reports of a woman suffering from a slash wound to her neck. Police say officers found the 34-year-old woman and she was taken to a Toronto-area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They say a suspect had fled the
“These are not your ordinary car thieves,” a Georgia police chief said.