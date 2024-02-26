2 arrested after string of weekend vehicle break-ins in Folsom. Here’s what police recovered

Two men were arrested after police say they engaged in a series of vehicle break-ins over the weekend in Folsom.

Officers working the overnight shift were called Monday morning by a resident for a suspicious person “breaking into their neighbor’s truck,” the Folsom Police Department said in a social media post.

“Patrol responded and located the suspect vehicle fleeing the area,” officers said. “There were four confirmed vehicle burglaries on the same block in addition to the several others we had over the weekend.”

It was not clear how many break-ins had taken place, but police said officers arrested a 33-year-old Citrus Heights resident and a 39-year-old man from Sacramento in connection with the vehicle stolen Monday morning.

Officers said they recovered stolen property in the suspect’s stolen vehicle, including license plates, a car battery, a waffle iron, several backpacks and a set of cordless drills. Keys that had been altered and several pairs of glasses were also recovered, according to a photo provided by officers, as well as a tool used for breaking glass.

Police said they also located narcotics and a pair of roller skates in the suspects’ possession.

Both men were arrested and booked at Sacramento County Main Jail on a series of theft-related charges before being released, according to jail logs. They are expected to be arraigned Wednesday.