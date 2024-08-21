How 2 Astronauts Stuck in Space Spend Their Time While Waiting for Rescue

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams have been in space since June, when their Boeing Starliner blasted off for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission

The two astronauts, who have been stuck in space since earlier this summer and may not return to Earth until next year, are finding creative ways to pass the time.

Butch Wilmore, 61, and Suni Williams, 58, have been in space since June 5, when their Boeing Starliner blasted off for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission. But the orbiter started experiencing problems shortly afterward that put their return to Earth in jeopardy.

With their date of return in limbo, the veteran astronauts have been bunking with seven others already at the International Space Station, where space is tight, especially at night.

Since the ISS only has six private enclosures, Wilmore is using a sleeping bag in the Japanese Space Agency's Kibo module, Time reported.

"Butch is going to have to rough it a little bit," Williams told Time before the orbiter launched, when the trip was supposed to last just over one week.

In addition to their impromptu sleeping arrangements, the astronauts were at first forced to ration their clothes since they only brought enough for the original length of the mission.

Earlier this month, however, an 8,200-lb. resupply spacecraft arrived at the ISS to deliver new clothes as well as food and fuel, according to NASA.

Meanwhile, Williams has found time to keep up her fitness while waiting for NASA’s next steps.

The Massachusetts native ran the seven-mile Falmouth Road Race on Sunday, Aug. 18, while in a harness on a treadmill, the Cape Cod Times reported.

The avid runner previously ran the same race from space in 2012 and also ran the Boston Marathon in 2007 during a mission.

The duo is also helping the other astronauts aboard the ISS conduct experiments, including one involving its urine processing pump, according to Space.com.

In a NASA update on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the space agency said Wilmore and Williams may have to wait until February 2025 to come home aboard the SpaceX Crew-9 mission.



