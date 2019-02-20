2 Baseball Players Named Brady Feigl Take DNA Tests To See If They're Related

Two minor league players are causing some major league confusion because of their names, their looks and, well, everything else.

Brady Feigl is a 6-foot, 4-inch pitcher for a Single-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s. Meanwhile, Brady Feigl is a 6-foot, 4-inch pitcher for the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A club.

Both Bradys have red hair, sport red beards and favor thick glasses, according to Inside Edition.

Even stranger: Both of them underwent Tommy John surgery and used the same doctor, according to Inside Edition.

Notice any resemblance?

Brady Feigl and Brady Feigl are both minor league baseball pitchers. More

Despite the similarities, the Feigls don’t believe they are long-lost twins separated at birth ― or even related at all.

However, Inside Edition decided to let science make the final call and got both Brady Feigls to take a DNA test.

Turns out they had one big similarity: The Feigls shared the same amount of Germanic ancestry ― 53 percent.

However, no shared DNA means they aren’t actually related to each other.

“We’re still brothers in a way,” Brady Feigl of the Texas Rangers club said, to which Brady Feigl of the Oakland A’s affiliate replied: “And we’re always going to be Brady Feigl.”