2 bodies found in landing gear compartment of JetBlue plane in Florida

Two bodies were discovered in the landing gear of a JetBlue plane on Monday, the airline said.

The bodies were found during a routine inspection after the plane landed in Florida.

The plane had flown from New York's JFK Airport to Fort Lauderdale.

Two people were found dead on Monday night in a JetBlue plane during a routine inspection of the aircraft at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

In a statement provided to media outlets, JetBlue said the bodies were discovered in the aircraft's landing gear compartment.

The airline said the aircraft had recently operated Flight 1801 from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Fort Lauderdale.

Flight-tracking data from FlightAware shows that the Airbus A320 landed in Florida on Monday at 11:10 p.m.

A Broward County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said it responded to a call at 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, with homicide and crime scene units responding to the incident. Paramedics pronounced both individuals deceased at the scene, it said.

"The circumstances surrounding how they accessed the aircraft remain under investigation," JetBlue said. "This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred."

It is not clear if authorities know the identity of the individuals.

Broward County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Carey Codd told BI the Medical Examiner's Office will perform autopsies to determine the cause of death of both individuals.

Arlene Satchell, a spokesperson for Broward County Aviation Department, told BI by email there were "no impacts" to the airport's operations due to the incident.

Stowaways sometimes try to hide in an airplane's wheel wells, which house the landing gear.

They risk being crushed when the landing gear is contracted. When the plane reaches cruising altitude, stowaways can lose consciousness due to low oxygen levels or face hypothermia.

The Federal Aviation Administration previously told USA Today that about three-quarters of such attempts were fatal.

Monday's incident comes two weeks after a body was discovered in the wheel well of a United Airlines plane on Christmas Eve. The Boeing 787 had flown from Chicago to Hawaii.

