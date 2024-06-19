2 boroughs ask residents to conserve water
Two boroughs in the Susquehanna Valley are asking residents to reduce water usage.
Two boroughs in the Susquehanna Valley are asking residents to reduce water usage.
You learn something new every day.
A wildlife biologist saw a moose and decided to take a short video. “It ended up being a better video than I expected,” Wes Larson said.
A June snowfall might be a shock to some, but it's not all bad news. The Weather Network's Connor O'Donovan has more.
A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.
Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that suffered a catastrophic failure, triggering ongoing local water restrictions, arrived in Calgary from San Diego, Calif., Tuesday night, and are now being prepped for installation.During the city's Wednesday morning briefing, Mayor Jyoti Gondek thanked the southern California county's water authority, saying a local shop is in the process of sandblasting the pipe and coating it with epoxy to ensure it's ready to go as c
Temperatures will jump into the 30s for most of Ontario and Quebec this week as potentially record-setting, and dangerous, heat moves into the provinces. Get the inside scoop with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto formed on Wednesday in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, the first named storm of what is forecast to be a busy hurricane season.
Millions of people in the Maritimes, Quebec, and Ontario are set to be caught under a stifling heat dome, which is expected to linger for days. Eric Sorensen looks at the dangers of a heat dome, how people are preparing for the abnormally high temperatures, and who could be the most at risk.
A coalition of tenant and environmental advocacy organizations are demanding Toronto bring in a maximum temperature bylaw. Similar to the way landlords must keep units heated when it's cold, the coalition wants the city to legislate protections to keep residences no warmer than 26 degrees when outdoor temperatures increase. A punishing heat wave has descended over large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. (June 18, 2024)
A moose narrowly evaded a charging grizzly bear in Cooke City, Montana, on Tuesday, June 11, video shows.Wesley Larson, a bear biologist and host of the Tooth and Claw Podcast, captured footage of the moment at Soda Butte Campground.Larson, who reports on grizzly attacks, told Storyful the video was filmed at the same site of a fatal grizzly attack in 2010.“I checked the site number where the chase had just unfolded. It was site 26, the very same location of the fatal mauling 14 years ago,” he said.According to the National Parks Service, a female grizzly bear and her cubs mauled three people in separate tents at that campsite in 2010, resulting in one fatality.Larson said that the bear was unsuccessful in its attempt to catch the moose. Credit: Tooth and Claw Podcast via Storyful
Widespread thunderstorm threat is in play today for southern Ontario, as humidity fuels instability. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A plan to get untreated water to industrial customers is in the works while restrictions and conservation efforts — triggered by a massive water main break in northwest Calgary — continue for the city's potable water.The provincial government issued two temporary diversion licences to the City of Calgary on Tuesday. This allows 200,000 cubic metres (200 million litres) for non-potable industrial use, with diversion points out of the Bow River.It means the city can track and manage water withdraw
With repairs to Calgary's water main break expected to take another five weeks, concerns are mounting about how it could affect the city's lucrative tourist season. Heather Yourex-West looks at the state of repairs, how the Calgary Stampede will still go on despite the water restrictions, and what the city is telling hundreds of thousands of potential tourists.
When the haze season comes, villagers in northern Thailand start preparing the land for fire. They set areas of forest alight, part of controlled burns that will clear their fields for planting — and before long large plumes of smoke rise up, adding to some of the worst air in the world. It's a practice that is unavoidable due to the mountainous terrain, which prevents harvesting machines from operating. During the haze season, from February to April, Chiang Mai city regularly tops the list of the world’s worst cities for air pollution. At nearby Chiang Mai university, an app called FireD has been developed to try to control burning. People register their planned fires through the app. It uses weather and satellite data to predict if a fire on a particular day will cause more pollution or whether conditions will blow away the smoke and pollutants.
NOAA recycles name lists every six years, but sometimes names need to be replaced as they’re retired from use.
FENTON, Mich. (AP) — With much of the Midwest and the Northeast broiling — or about to broil — in extreme summer heat this week, meteorologists are talking about heat waves and heat domes.
The bar was low for a better wildfire season in Alberta this year after a record-shattering season in 2023, persistent drought conditions and expectations of high temperatures.But the province weathered the crucial spring period, emerging in far better shape than it had at this point last year."Alberta, at this time right now, was in a very different place in 2023," said Christie Tucker, the information unit manager for Alberta Wildfire.Around this time last year, there were 77 active wildfires
An early start to the U.S. wildfire season remained in full swing Wednesday in the West as blazes in New Mexico turned deadly and prompted a state of emergency. At the same time, California firefighters were juggling challenges from five major fires burning at both ends of the state. Firefighters in New Mexico were simultaneously battling two massive wildfires that broke out Monday in the same general area.
With extreme heat gripping much of the Northern Hemisphere this week, authorities and public health experts have issued heat warnings to help keep people safe. Parts of China, India, the Middle East, southern Europe and the United States are bracing for the possibility of new record highs. Heat affects health in several ways.
Storms will be rolling through Northwestern Ontario in two rounds on Tuesday, first in the early morning hours and the second, more severe storms in the evening hours. Most potent dynamics will be present from 6-9pm CT. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.