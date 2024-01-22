2-year cap on international students is 'blunt' measure, Miller says
Marc Miller, minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, says the government has two years to 'get the ship in order' around international students in Canada.
Tens of thousands of people marched in the streets of cities across France on Sunday to call on President Emmanuel Macron not to sign into law tough new legislation on immigration that they say bears the footprint of the far right and betrays French values. According to the Interior Ministry, 75,000 people took part across the country, with 16,000 protesters turning out in Paris. The hard-left CGT union put the number of protesters nationwide at 150,000.The timing of the protests was critical, c
The newspaper said the Florida governor has "all the charisma of burned toast."
Retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges weighed in on Trump's attacks toward retired Gen. Mark Milley, former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
In his 2024 New Year message, Xi Jinping stated that the post-Covid Chinese economy had “sustained the momentum of recovery” and that all Chinese people, including in Taiwan, should share in the “glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.
Former President Trump on Saturday suggested he has his pick for vice president and hinted people will not “be that surprised” by his choice of running mate. Asked by Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier in New Hampshire about when he will decide who could join him on the ticket if he secures the…
Thousands of Russians are living without heating through a freezing winter that is breaking the country’s fragile Soviet-era infrastructure.
During an interrogation, a Hamas militant claimed that he had attempted to sell the head for $10,000, the soldier's father said.
Donald Trump’s campaign refused to agree to let an NBC News correspondent travel with him on New Hampshire campaign stops today as the designated pool reporter, leading to access being cut off for the day. According to a pool report obtained by Deadline, correspondent Vaughn Hillyard was informed “that if he was the designated pooler …
Users on X (formerly Twitter) posted only 14 seconds of what former U.S. President Donald Trump said. We reviewed his complete remarks.
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley on Saturday questioned Donald Trump’s mental fitness after he appeared to confuse her with former House speaker Nancy Pelosi when talking about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.
Donald Trump doesn’t change. Judges do. Two weeks ago, a New York judge, Arthur Engoron, permitted Trump to personally deliver a closing argument in his civil fraud trial as long as he stuck to the facts and avoided a courtroom “campaign speech.” Trump bulldozed through the restrictions, repeated his familiar claim of a “political witch hunt” and assailed the judge to his face. Then last week, after a lawyer down the street at the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial complained that Trump was grumbl
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected conditions presented by Hamas to end the war and release hostages that would include Israel's complete withdrawal and leaving Hamas in power in Gaza. As Israeli planes resumed bombing Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters the Israeli leader's refusal to end the military offensive in Gaza "means there is no chance for the return of the (Israeli) captives." "In exchange for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of all the murderers and rapists," Netanyahu said in a statement.
The "Star Wars" icon roasted DeSantis after the Florida governor ended his presidential campaign with one final flub.
The South Carolina senator was at one point the only bachelor in the Republican race for president.
Donald Trump and backers like Rick Scott finally accomplished what extremists had been trying to do for decades: turning back the clock on women’s rights. | Opinion
A Russian Falcon 10 private jet en route to Moscow crashed in northeastern Afghanistan on Jan. 20 with six people on board, Russian propaganda outlet RIA Novosti reported.
GOP senators say there is less enthusiasm for former President Trump among Republican-leaning voters compared to 2016, a drop in voter energy that was apparent when only 15 percent of Iowa’s registered Republicans showed up for Monday’s caucuses. Lawmakers acknowledge the weather was a factor behind the low turnout in Iowa but point to other…
The former first lady's mother died on Jan. 9 at the age of 78
Several young officers, as well as a colonel, were on board the downed Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control (AWACS) plane and the damaged IL-22 airborne command post, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said on national television on Jan. 22.
Kirk McKoy/Getty ImagesJudith Sheindlin, better known as reality TV’s Judge Judy, is set to stump for Nikki Haley in New Hampshire ahead of that state’s influential primary election, according to the former South Carolina governor’s campaign. Sheindlin will appear alongside Haley on Sunday, two days before the primary, as the Republican presidential candidate attempts to win over voters after a disappointing third-place finish in Iowa. In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, Sheindlin praised Haley’s “c