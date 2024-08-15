2 Cares for Pets: Prada

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley, 59, shows off bombshell curves as she poses in racy bikini from lavish garden in Hereford mega-mansion
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, lives in a gorgeous mega-mansion in Hereford, England, and looked gorgeous as she showed off her bombshell curves from her lavish garden. See details.
- HuffPost
Taylor Swift Apparently Talked Travis Kelce Into Making 1 Big Change To His Appearance
Patrick Mahomes joked that he’d been hoping to see his teammate make the change for quite a while.
- BuzzFeed
The Funniest Tweets About Donald Trump Staring At His Phone While Talking To Elon Musk
Me watching my Instagram story over and over imagining other people seeing it for the first time.
- People
Collin Gosselin Says He Was 'Discharged' from the Marines Because He Was Previously Institutionalized by Mom Kate
Collin was institutionalized by his mother Kate Gosselin when he was 12 years old for his alleged "unpredictable and violent behavior"
- BuzzFeed
28 Things Younger People Do Today That Older Generations Are Totally Baffled By It
"Socks with slides or sandals, as we call them. These are what our fathers and grandfathers wore. Socks with sandals were only worn by younger people classed as geeks! It's a hideous look that I’ll never understand."
- People
Sylvester Stallone Shares Sexy Throwback for Wife Jennifer Flavin's Birthday: See Their His-and-Hers Swimsuits
The couple, who married in 1997, wear revealing black swimwear in the pic
- People
Henry Winkler Shares the Rules His 6 Grandkids Must Follow When They Visit: 'There Are Only a Few' (Exclusive)
The actor is a grandfather to kids India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus, Francis Joan, and one on the way
- People
Blake Lively Faces Backlash Over 'Uncomfortable' 2016 Interview, Source Blasts Journalist's 'Rude Statement' (Exclusive)
Reporter Kjersti Flaa called the exchange "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced"
- USA TODAY Sports
Sha'Carri Richardson explains viral stare down during Olympics relay race
You've probably seen the viral photo of Sha'Carri Richardson from the 2024 Paris Olympics. She breaks down what was going through her mind mid-race.
- Yahoo News UK
Dutch volleyball child rapist Steven van de Velde weeps after being booed at Olympics
The Dutch volleyball player, 30, has spoken publicly for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics.
- Hello!
Taylor Swift resurfaces following Vienna terror plot – and her outfit sends a clear message
Taylor Swift is back in London for the Eras Tour – and she's never looked better
- Hello!
Joan Collins, 91, glows in bold swimsuit and mini shorts on extravagant yacht
Dynasty star Joan Collins was bronzed and glowing on Wednesday as she posed on a yacht in a bold swimsuit and chic mini shorts. See glamorous video here...
- BuzzFeed
17 "Boomer Complaints" That Will Have You Tilting Your Head Saying "That's A Good Point!"
"Cancelling subscriptions shouldn't have to take two weeks, a blood sacrifice, a 401k, and half of my liver." —@abstractBiscuit
- The Hockey News - New York Islanders
Maple Leafs Learn What Islanders Already Knew; Super-Skilled John Tavares Was Not The Complete Captain
Auston Matthews is to be named captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs, taking the reins from John Tavares.
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'That's Not A Human': Former Maple Leafs Forward Tyler Ennis Breaks Down Similarities in Auston Matthews and Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Ennis played 51 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 season and 39 games for Edmonton in 2020-21
- Hello!
Royal family's A-Level results revealed - the grades Princess Kate, Prince Harry and more received
Since it's A-level results day, HELLO! has decided to take a look through all the qualifications members of the British royal family have received over the years, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, King Charles, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and more
- BuzzFeed
People Are Sharing Their Scariest "Gut-Feeling" Moments That Made Them Say "We Need To Leave Now," And Some Of These Are Terrifying
"When we told my mom, she went white and called the cops."
- People
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Touch Down in Colombia and Break Traditional Cheese Bread with Vice President
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed by Colombia's Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband
- Glamour
How Christina Aguilera Really Feels About That VMA Kiss With Madonna and Britney
Glamour’s August cover star opens up about the infamous 2003 pop-culture moment.
- People
Did Prince William Give Kate Middleton a New Ring, As Spotted in Surprise Olympics Video?
The Princess of Wales might have a sparkly new addition to her royal jewelry rotation