2 Chainz and Marsha Ambrosius Perform 'Rap or Go to the League' Opener "Forgiven" on 'Fallon'

Unless you're a formally ordained lame, you already know that 2 Chainz has an excellent new album out. That album, Rap or Go to the League, was executive produced by LeBron James and features the perfect assortment of collabs that each play to Chainz's unique presence on record. One such collab is Marsha Ambrosius, who helped bring album opener "Forgiven" to Thursday's Tonight Show.

For this rendition of the Dem Jointz-produced track, Chainz and Ambrosius were joined by live choir and strings, as well as exactly the right amount of stage fog. Catch the Tonight Show run-through of "Forgiven" up top.

Another collab on Rap or Go to the League worth specific note is Ariana Grande, who just recently teamed with Chainz on her own "7 Rings" remix. The two link here for "Rule the World," co-produced by Hitmaka. Speaking with Genius' Rob Markman earlier this week, Chainz gave fans the intel on how he and Grande originally linked up in the studio.

Their initial meeting, it turns out, stemmed from a squashed beef of sorts. "They set it up so we could actually meet and talk face to face," Chainz, speaking on the pink traphouse x "7 Rings" video connection, said. "I think that kind of changed everything because I started getting what was going on, having a clear understanding of what was going on."

Anyway, Rap or Go to the League is out now. I can't stress that enough.

