2 charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Saulteaux First Nation man

Two people have been charged in the Thursday morning death of a 24-year-old Saulteaux First Nation man. (Bert Savard/CBC - image credit)

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the Jan. 2 death of a Saulteaux First Nation man, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

Battlefords RCMP were called early Thursday morning to the First Nation, about 40 kilometres from North Battleford, after getting a call about an injured man.

The found a man, who has been identified as 24-year-old Lyle Night Jr., seriously injured at a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that day, RCMP arrested Brody Runningaround, 20, and Malyka Nahbexie, 23, in connection with Night's death. Both have been charged with first-degree murder and are scheduled to appear in North Battleford provincial court on Monday, RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Night's family has been notified, RCMP said.

The Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit is continuing to investigate.