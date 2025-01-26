2 children, 1 adult dead after apartment building fire in Hamilton

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to a fire at an apartment building in Hamilton's North End Sunday morning. (Andrew Collins/CBC - image credit)
Two children and one adult are dead following a multiple-alarm fire at an apartment building at 35 Brock St. in Hamilton.

Crews attended the building at 10:16 a.m. for reports of a structure fire, Hamilton Fire Chief David Cunliffe told reporters on Sunday.

Crews arrived to "heavy smoke and flames visible" from a second-floor apartment, he said.

When firefighters got to the first floor of the building, they were met with "extreme heat, extreme smoke, extreme flame," Cunliffe said.

"As firefighters raced in to initiate search and rescue operations they were met with heavy smoke in the stairwell, along with numerous people trying to evacuate," Cunliffe said in news release Sunday.

"Firefighters made multiple rescues and assisted numerous people out of the stairwell and hall ways."

Cunliffe said two kids and one adult died as a result of the fire.

Multiple people were transported to hospital with various degrees of injuries.

Cunliffe said some tenants have been displaced as a result of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting. The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified.

