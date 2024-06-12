2 children, 2 adults found dead in Colorado home in possible murder-suicide, officials say

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach someone with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. They're available 24 hours a day and provide services in multiple languages

Two children and two adults were found shot to death in a Colorado home, in what officials believe was a murder-suicide.

La Junta police officers were called to the home in La Junta, a city located in southeastern Colorado, on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Officers found two adults and one child already deceased inside the home, according to the release. The other child died after being taken to a Denver-area hospital, the bureau said.

Initial information, although "very preliminary," indicates the shootings were not a random incident and that the deceased knew one another, according to the bureau.

This is a developing story

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of 2 children, 2 adults in Colorado