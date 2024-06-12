2 children, 2 adults found dead in Colorado home in possible murder-suicide, officials say

Jonathan Limehouse, USA TODAY
If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach someone with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. They're available 24 hours a day and provide services in multiple languages

Two children and two adults were found shot to death in a Colorado home, in what officials believe was a murder-suicide.

La Junta police officers were called to the home in La Junta, a city located in southeastern Colorado, on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m., the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Officers found two adults and one child already deceased inside the home, according to the release. The other child died after being taken to a Denver-area hospital, the bureau said.

Initial information, although "very preliminary," indicates the shootings were not a random incident and that the deceased knew one another, according to the bureau.

This is a developing story

