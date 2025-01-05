2 Children Among 5 People Taken to Hospital Following Carbon Monoxide Leak at Hotel

At least 100 guests were reportedly evacuated after "high levels" of carbon monoxide were detected inside an Atlanta hotel on Friday, Jan. 3

Three adults and two children have been hospitalized following a carbon monoxide leak at a hotel in Atlanta.

On Friday, Jan. 3, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department arrived on the scene at Residence Inn Atlanta Downtown at around 8:30 a.m. local time, where they detected “high levels of carbon monoxide inside” the high-rise hotel, per Atlanta News First.

Five people, including three adults and two children, were transported to the hospital “for observation.” One person was unconscious on the way to the hospital, the outlet reported.

According to reports, the fire and rescue team were called in after the children “couldn't be woken up.” The condition of those who were taken to hospital remains unclear at this time.

"Due to a carbon monoxide incident, AFRD is on scene at 134 Peachtree St NW, Residence Inn Atlanta. The gas line has been shut off, and the situation is stable. The initial search and evacuation are complete," the AFRD wrote on Instagram.



Residence Inn by Marriott Atlanta Downtown/Facebook Residence Inn by Marriott Atlanta Downtown, pictured

The hotel reportedly has 20 floors and 160 rooms. Authorities told Atlanta News First that 100 rooms were occupied at the time of the incident. The hotel was evacuated within an hour of their arrival.

"Our hazmat team is assisting residents experiencing side effects and working with hotel maintenance to locate the source,” the AFRD said in a statement, per the outlet.

The AFRD shared in an update on Instagram, "All carbon monoxide readings at 134 Peachtree Street NW, Residence Inn Atlanta, are now at acceptable levels. AFRD has turned the building over to Atlanta Gas."



During the evacuation, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority provided a bus to shelter hotel guests as the situation was handled, Atlanta News First reported.



Guest Luke told the outlet, “[I wanted to] go get my stuff and they wouldn’t let me, so we had to come outside. And then everything went [into] chaos, it was haywire for a little bit and we just kind of waited.”

The hotel was reportedly closed following the incident.

Assistant Fire Chief Greg Gray said, “Right now, we’ve got the entire building opened up as best we can from the ground floor to the roof. We’ve got fans to try to make sure that we have any residual carbon monoxide in the building completely out,” per Atlanta News First.

“We’ve got the gas shut off to the building and once we go in and confirm that we’re back to normal readings in the building we’ll turn it back over,” Gray added.

The investigation into the leak is ongoing.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Residence Inn Atlanta Downtown for further comment.

