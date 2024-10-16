2 children shot while 'mishandling' firearm in Tulsa, police say

CBC

A woman has died in hospital days after she was struck by a school bus in The Beaches, police say.The 22-year-old woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Kingston and Kingswood roads at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Toronto police said in a Monday news release. She was in the crosswalk when she was struck by a school bus making a left turn, police said.The driver stayed on the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, police said. She died in hospital on S