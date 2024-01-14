2 children, woman die at Mexico border where Texas blocked federal agents from entering, congressman says

Two children and a woman died trying to cross the Rio Grande on Friday near a Texas park where state officials have blocked access to federal Border Patrol officers, according to U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

Cuellar said in a statement Saturday that Border Patrol officers learned around 9 p.m. Friday that six migrants were in distress as they tried to cross the river separating the U.S. and Mexico near Eagle Pass' Shelby Park. Since early in the week, Texas officials, under orders from Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, have prevented federal officials from entering a stretch of border within the 47-acre city park.

Upon hearing about the migrants, Border Patrol attempted to contact Texas authorities, including the Texas Military Department, National Guard and Department of Public Safety, but were unsuccessful, Cuellar, a moderate Democrat whose district is southeast of the park, said in a statement posted to the social media site X. Border Patrol officers then tried to go to Shelby Park, but Texas Military Department personnel at a park gate wouldn't let federal agents through, Cuellar said.

Shelby Park, along the Rio Grande, is used as a staging area for Operation Loan Star on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Instead, Cuellar's statement said, state officials told federal agents they'd send a soldier to investigate.

On Saturday, Cuellar said Mexican authorities recovered the three bodies.

"Border Patrol personnel were forced out of Shelby Park earlier this week by the Texas National Guard under order of Governor Abbott," Cuellar said in the statement. "As a result Border Patrol was unable to render aid to the migrants and attempt to save them."

"This is a tragedy, and the State bears responsibility," he said.

La Rancherita del Aire, a Mexican news outlet in Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, reported Mexican officials with an aid group rescued two others, a woman and child, with hypothermia who were treated. Their current condition is unclear. The group was comprised of Honduran migrants, La Rancherita reported.

Two members of the Mexican National Guard involved in the rescue effort also suffered hypothermia.

On Friday, the city of Eagle Pass issued a warning for cold weather in the area. Air temperatures hovered in the mid-40s Friday night.

Abbott's office, as well as the Texas Military Department, National Guard, Department of Public Safety and U.S. Customs and Border Protection didn't immediately respond to questions Saturday evening. Attempts to reach U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, the Republican congressman who represents Eagle Pass, were unsuccessful Saturday evening.

Texas and the Biden administration are embroiled in a court battle about who has jurisdiction over the Eagle Pass park, in what the state describes as "law-enforcement and disaster-relief purposes," state lawyers said in a recent Supreme Court filing.

Federal officials have said Texas is blocking border enforcement, while Texas officials argue the Biden administration isn't doing enough to curb unlawful migrant crossings. In the summer, the state placed buoys in the Rio Grande to prevent migrants from reaching the embankment in Eagle Pass as they crossed from Mexico.

Hours earlier, lawyers for the Biden administration had petitioned the Supreme Court to restore the Border Patrol's access with the area. Border Patrol used the park's boat ramp to launch river patrols and used the area to process arriving migrants, a court filing said, and Texas officials have increasingly placed barriers, including razor wire, to prevent federal officials from monitoring the area.

"Texas’s new actions since the government’s filing demonstrate an escalation of the State’s measures to block Border Patrol’s ability to patrol or even to surveil the border and be in a position to respond to emergencies," U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote.

Buoys float on the Rio Grande River in Eagle Pass, Texas on July 20, 2023, as a Mexican engineer with the International Boundary and Water Commission uses GPS determine to see if the buoys are crossing into Mexican territory. The buoys were installed on orders by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as an obstacle to prevent migrants from reaching the north embankment of the Rio Grande on the international boundary between Mexico and the U.S.

While the most recent deaths highlight the inability of Americans to care for migrants in distress, deaths aren't new to the border community. Earlier Saturday, a group called Border Vigil Eagle Pass held a rally in Shelby Park to remember those who previously lost their lives crossing the border.

"You have to see the ambulance coming back from the river without the flashing lights on," Amerika Garcia-Grewal, an organizer with the group, told USA TODAY. The lack of sirens, she said, means "there is somebody dead inside, and we have to live with that."

In the dusk Saturday, hundreds of white crosses in Shelby Park's patchy grass were seen in photos posted on Facebook by Border Vigil, each one representing someone's life lost.

