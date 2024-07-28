2 Cleburne city employees credited for saving little girl after they saw her choking

Two city employees in Cleburne saved a little girl’s life after they saw a family panicking and went to see if they could help.

Zackery Overmyer and Destiny Shuckers, both Cleburne public works employees, were dispatched to take care of a fallen tree when they saw the family, according to a news release from the city. Shuckers told Overmyer, who was driving to pull over, and they were told a little girl was choking.

Overmyer, an Army veteran, said in a video released by the city that the parents were panicking and doing things wrong, like trying to reach into the girl’s mouth. He took the girl from her father, slapped her on the back and a piece of candy flew out.

His military training gave Overmyer the knowledge to save the girl, according to the release.

Shuckers said Overmyer doesn’t like to be called a hero, but that’s what he is.