2 CPD officers hurt in crash on I-75 near Paddock Road

A dead man was discovered in the rear seat of a Houston Police Department patrol car over the weekend, prompting an investigation into how the body got there, authorities said Sunday. The body was discovered at about 2:30 p.m. local time on Saturday in a police cruiser that had been parked outside a city-run drug and alcohol treatment center northeast of downtown Houston, according to police. "An officer with our Mental Health Division went to his patrol vehicle to begin his shift and discovered a deceased male in the back seat," the Houston Police Department said in a statement.