2 crew members cut from SpaceX mission so Boeing Starliner astronauts can be rescued from space
Over the weekend, NASA officially decided that Boeing's plagued Starliner wasn't fit to return its two stranded astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore in one piece. The decision came as a massive blow to Boeing. After many years of development, the company still doesn't have a successful crewed test flight under its belt. And […]
The Batagay megaslump first appeared in satellite images as a sliver. Now it's a chasm emitting thousands of tons of carbon dioxide per year.
An international team of scientists say they've discovered a weak, planet-wide electric field wrapping the Earth that was first hypothesized by researchers over 60 years ago. As detailed in a new paper published in the journal Nature, the team used observations from NASA's Endurance mission to make its discovery. The suborbital rocket launched in […]
190(ish) pounds versus six tons isn’t exactly a fair fight—but our earliest ancestors evened the playing field.
The Bronze Age tomb is undergoing more examinations at a lab.
Late Launch Polaris Dawn, a SpaceX led mission that is set to be a landmark in civilian spaceflight, could be staring down the barrel of additional delays. That's because on Wednesday, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket booster, which the Polaris mission is supposed to launch on, crashed while landing, tipping over moments after touching down. […]
Most of Mexico has experienced severe drought this year. Satellite images and ground photos show how it's devastating the country.
Elon Musk's company said it would be delayed "due to unfavourable weather forecasted" in the capsule's splashdown areas.
NASA’s record-holding astronaut is urging his two stuck-in-space colleagues to stay positive and “keep up the good work.”
Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is now scheduled to return to Earth next week. The crew will not return until February 2025.
For years, researchers have wondered what energy source allows the solar wind − a projection of charged particles from the Sun − to rush by at hundreds of miles a second.
After months in space, the Starliner will return to New Mexico on September 7 without its crew, who will come back via a SpaceX aircraft in February.
This is your brain on love.
Jeff Bezos' space tourism venture Blue Origin on Thursday successfully completed its eighth human suborbital spaceflight and the 26th flight in its New Shepard program.
DNA evidence from a discarded cigarette has helped investigators finally solve the murder of a 33-year-old woman in Washington state after 44 years. Kenneth Kundert was arrested in Arkansas on a nationwide murder warrant out of Washington, police said. On Feb. 23, 1980, after 10 p.m. Dorothy "Dottie" Maria Silzer left work at a pizza place to head home.
UC San Diego's new technology sandbox features a cryomicroscopy device, one of about 300 in the world, that can image proteins and determine their 3D shape and structure. This allows researchers to develop new medicine to treat the next generation of illnesses.
Astronauts tell USA TODAY what it's like to be stuck in space. Some tasks are mundane, but the experience remains out of this world.
Intuitive Machines announces that NASA awarded it a $117 million contract to deliver six science and technology payloads to the Moon’s South Pole.
SpaceX’s prolific Falcon 9 rocket has been grounded for the second time in two months after federal regulators said they wanted to review a wayward landing attempt that occurred Wednesday.
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.