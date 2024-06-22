2 dead, 1 injured in high-speed car crash that ended at LAX

Two people were killed and another hurt after two vehicles flew off an exit ramp and into a Los Angeles International Airport parking lot. According to updated information released by the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred just before 3 a.m. Saturday at the Nash Street exit off the westbound span of the 105 Freeway. (ONSCENE.TV)

Two people were killed and at least one other was injured when their car hurtled off the 105 Freeway in El Segundo and crashed into parked cars at nearby LAX, according to authorities.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, the driver of a 2016 Lexus sedan was traveling westbound on the 105 and took the sharp Nash Street exit at a high speed, according to California Highway Patrol. The car crashed into a concrete barrier and careened into the nearby FedEx parking lot at LAX.

The Lexus struck a car and two pick-up trucks before it finally stopped, according to the Highway Patrol.

The 19-year-old male driver and an 18-year-old male passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Another passenger, also 19, suffered minor lacerations and was taken to UCLA's Westwood Medical Center.

The identities of all three victims have not been released.

All three teens were from Moreno Valley.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Highway Patrol at (310) 642-3939.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.