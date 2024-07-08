2 dead, 19 injured in block party shooting

Two people have died and 19 people have been injured after a shooting on Detroit's East Side, according to Michigan State Police. It happened in the area of Reno Street and Rossini Drive. The scene stems from a block party gone wrong early Sunday morning. "DPD will be implementing a comprehensive new strategy regarding block parties and will provide full details tomorrow at a briefing with the chief and the mayor," a spokesperson for the department told 7 News Detroit on Sunday afternoon.