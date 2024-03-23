2 dead, 2 injured in drive by shooting, vehicle found less than two miles away
Two people are dead and two others were injured in a Friday afternoon shooting.
Two people are dead and two others were injured in a Friday afternoon shooting.
Chris Jonasson's life started off with great promise. A talented football player, Jonasson was also kind and stood up for other kids who were being bullied. "He was incredibly smart. They actually wanted to skip him ahead of grade in school," his sister Lisa Meyer said in an interview this month at her home in Beaumont, Alta. While he was still in elementary school, two chance tragedies changed Jonasson. He discovered the body of a classmate who had died by suicide, and later his best friend die
His car rolled into a canal after he shot himself, police say.
O'Connor died in July 2023 of natural causes
Princess Margaret had a tumultuous relationship with husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, but the pair did welcome two children. Here's all you need to know about David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto…
Ontario's police watchdog says a 25-year-old woman has been injured in a "police-involved" shooting Friday afternoon in Westboro after fleeing a traffic stop.In a social media post on Friday afternoon, the Ottawa Police Service said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.Ottawa paramedics told CBC a woman was shot and taken to hospital in critical condition.Ottawa police officers stand at the scene of a shooting in the city's Westboro neighbourhood on Friday. (CBC)In a news release Friday evening
Michael Davis will face a life sentence next month when he is sentenced for killing Ollie Davis, who also suffered 23 broken ribs at his home in 2017.
Angela Chao, the shipping company CEO and sister-in-law of outgoing Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, was intoxicated when she drove her Tesla into a lake at a Texas ranch in a fatal crash last month, according to the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of former Canadian prime minister Brian Mulroney arrived in Montreal on Thursday morning and was laid to repose in Saint Patrick's Basilica before an official state funeral on Saturday.
Kris Jenner's niece Natalie Zettel has revealed the star's sister Karen Houghton's death "happened so quick".
A man was killed and another injured in a double shooting in Mississauga early Thursday, police say.The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the area of Dixie Road and The Queensway East.One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken to hospital with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.The identity of the man killed is not being released at this time as they are still in the process of notifying next of kin, said Peel police Const. Nikhil Chakravarthy, speak
No charges will be filed in connection with a fight that Oklahoma teen Nex Benedict was involved in a day before they died, the Tulsa County district attorney said Thursday. Benedict, a member of the 2SLGBTQ community, got into a physical fight with several other students in a bathroom at Owasso High School on Feb. 7. "From all of the evidence gathered, this fight was an instance of mutual combat," Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said in a lengthy press release.
Emily Steinhoff James, 44, was shot and killed during a child custody exchange in Smithfield, authorities said.
Jayden Perkins, 11, died and his pregnant mother Laterria Smith was critically injured. Police identified Crosetti Brand as the suspected attacker.
We look back on the stars we lost in 2024, including Carl Weathers, Richard Lewis, and Chita Rivera.
He was found dead in his home in Strabane on Monday.
San Bernardino County sheriff's detectives investigate the death of a Rancho Cucamonga man taken into custody after allegedly assaulting a deputy.
Paul Whelan is more worried about his safety after the prison death of Alexei Navalny, he told CBC News in an unexpected phone call from his Russian penal colony. The Canadian-born former U.S. marine is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage.
The family of Ryan Gainer, a 15-year-old shot and killed by San Bernardino County sheriff deputies, filed a wrongful death claim against the county.
Fire officials are investigating following a house fire in Jeannette, Pennsylvania that claimed the lives of a father and his 4 children.
San Francisco Police Chief William Scott mentioned the death of the infant,the last to survive the Saturday crash during a meeting Wednesday.