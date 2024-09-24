2 Dead, 4 Injured After Collision Allegedly Caused by Driver Who Ran Red Light

Police claim Michael Desmond ran a red light striking a car full of teenagers on Saturday, Sept. 21 in New York

Go Fund Me (2) Riley Goot (left); Austin and Bella Trezza

Two people were killed and four others were seriously injured in a tragic collision in New York over the weekend.

Suffolk County Police claim that Michael Desmond, 33, was driving a 2017 Kia sedan when he allegedly ran a red light and struck a vehicle with four teens inside on Saturday, Sept. 21, per News 12 Long Island.

Bella Trezza, 17, had picked up her brother Austin, 18, and friends from a West Babylon party and was driving to drop them off when the crash occurred around 1 a.m. local time on Great East Neck Road, according to a GoFundMe page.

Desmond died at the scene, while Riley Goot, a West Babylon High School graduate, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip where he died of his injuries, police said, per Newsday.

Also injured in the crash were 18-year-old Jack Murphy and 16-year-old Anthony Pagliuca, the publication reported, according to authorities.

“I just want everyone to keep saying ‘Goot,’ his nickname everyone loved, to not give up on everyone else just because one was lost,” Goot’s sister said at a vigil on Sunday, Sept. 22, per CBS News.

In a GoFundMe page, Goot is described as an “amazing young man, a ray of light.”

“His family is devastated,” the post continued. “Riley was an amazing big brother, friend, son, student, and athlete. Anyone who knew Riley knew how truly awesome he was, and he will be missed.”

According to a GoFundMe page for the Trezza siblings, Bella, a high school senior and aspiring nurse, is on “life support after suffering severe brain trauma.”

“She has lost her spleen, a tremendous amount of blood and has more broken bones than the doctors wanted to count,” the post noted. “The outlook for survival for Bella is not bright, which is so devastating, especially knowing the bright ray of sunshine she is in this world.”

According to the GoFundMe, Austin, a West Babylon High School graduate and member of the West Babylon Volunteer Fire Department, is currently stable after multiple surgeries.

A FundtheFirst page set up for Anthony Pagliuca said the teen will undergo several surgeries. "He will need extensive rehabilitation physically and mentally from the outcome," according to the page.

Jack Murphy suffered "devastating injuries," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his family with medical expenses. "One of which caused him to endure a long facial surgery to correct."

