2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Brockton
A woman and a man are dead Tuesday after an overnight domestic murder-suicide in Brockton, Massachusetts, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
A woman and a man are dead Tuesday after an overnight domestic murder-suicide in Brockton, Massachusetts, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s DepartmentNewly released video shows the moment an unarmed teenage girl was fatally shot by police in Hesperia, California, after she had allegedly been kidnapped by her dad.Savannah Graziano, 15, watched her father, Anthony, shoot and kill her mother—his estranged wife—outside a school on Sept. 26, 2022, after which the 45-year-old reportedly abducted the girl and went on the run. An Amber Alert was issued, and cops tasked with rescuing Savannah spotted Graziano’
An 80-year-old man who has been on the run for 27 years has been arrested at Heathrow Airport, police said. Richard Burrows was arrested on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said. The force said he has been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of a serious sexual offence and 11 counts of indecent assault.
The victim, Jamie Felix, was a teacher in Florida
Preston Lord, 16, died in the hospital two days after the Oct. 28, 2023, attack in Queen Creek, Ariz., according to police.
Travonsha Ferguson was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting
OTTAWA — An Ontario man convicted of murdering three women in Renfrew County has died in prison of what officials say were natural causes. The Correctional Service Canada says Basil Borutski died March 28 at Millhaven Institution in Ontario where he was serving at least a 70-year sentence for first and second-degree murder. Borutski was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in the deat
The leader of an offshoot polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border has pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport underage girls across state lines in what authorities say was a yearslong scheme to orchestrate sexual acts involving children. Samuel Bateman also pleaded guilty on Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix to conspiring to commit kidnapping in a plan to free underage girls who had been taken into Arizona state custody. In pleading guilty, Bateman, 48, acknowledged taking underage brides, having sex activity with them and arranging group sex, sometimes involving child brides.
Aniya and Anieca Ogden have not been seen since March 8, police say
Zak Moyer is charged with homicide in the death of his next-door neighbor Edward Whitehead Jr. Police say he wore a 'Scream' mask during the attack.
Investigators allegedly recovered about $450,000 worth of drugs, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office
“Who in the world conceives of or executes a plan to starve a 10-year-old to death?” former Gwinnett District Attorney Danny Porter asked the jury at the time.
Za'khi Williams, 2, died in July 2023 while in the care of Brittany Napier, 32, at a West Virginia home, authorities say
He drove into a 7-Eleven and collided with a vehicle, cops say
The Florida resident is banned from visiting Washington, D.C., unless he gets permission, court records show.
A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following a sheriff's deputy's instructions and appeared to be surrendering when other deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran toward San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies amid a hail of gunfire on Sept. 27, 2022. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released the audio and video clips, including a heavily produced and narrated 15-minute video, on Friday in response to public records requests made by The Associated Press and other media outlets.
A Cambridge, Massachusetts, teacher went before a judge on Monday, accused of sexual assault.
A man faces two counts of first-degree murder, Oklahoma police say.
Noah Cuatro's autopsy showed sighs of prolonged physical abuse
Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden quipped Monday that Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) was “thoroughly uninformed” when he spoke out against Biden’s official acknowledgement of “Transgender Day of Visibility”—a decade-old holiday that falls on March 31 annually, which happened to fall on the same day as Easter this year. Biden’s quip came during the Easter Egg Roll at the White House, where he briefly spoke with reporters about the fiasco, whipped up by Republicans who it appeared initial
Former Rep. George Santos’s (R-N.Y.) decision to run for reelection as an independent after being expelled from Congress mirrors a similar incident involving a disgraced lawmaker from more than 20 years ago. Rep. James Traficant (D-Ohio) was expelled from Congress in 2002 in a 420-1 vote after his conviction on federal racketeering and tax charges. The…