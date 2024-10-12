2 dead after collision in Quebec's Eastern Townships

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says emergency services were called at around 5:45 a.m. Saturday about a head-on vehicle collision on Highway 55 North in Ulverton, Que. (Submitted by the Sûreté du Québec - image credit)

Two people are dead after their vehicles collided on Saturday morning in Quebec's Eastern Townships, according to provincial police.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says emergency services were called around 5:45 a.m. about a head-on collision on Highway 55 North in Ulverton, Que.

A southbound vehicle was travelling against the flow of traffic before it collided with another vehicle, police learned.

A woman in her 20s and a man in his 40s were rushed to hospital.

They were pronounced dead there, according to the SQ.

An investigator and collision reconstruction analyst were at the scene to try to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Traffic lanes were reopened at 1 p.m.