2 Dead in Ohio House Explosion That Was Caught on Ring Camera

"His hair was still on fire when he was out," an eyewitness said of the sole survivor

Authorities are investigating a home explosion in Bethel, Ohio that left two people dead. The fatal incident was captured by a neighbor’s doorbell camera in Tate Township.

A press release shared by the Bethel-Tate Fire Department said first responders were dispatched to Vic Joy Drive just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, for "a structure fire" with “possible entrapment."

Once units were en route, they were advised it could have been an explosion.

“The first units on the scene confirmed a large debris field throughout the neighborhood as well as heavy fire at the residence,” the release said.

According to the department, crews eventually extinguished the flames. However, authorities confirmed two deceased victims were found amongst the debris. “A third victim was able to make his way safely and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with burns,” the release said.

The fire department said there were no additional details about the survivor’s condition at the time, and offered condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

Residents shared their experiences with local news outlets, such as Derrick Gullett, who told WCPO that the blast abruptly woke him up.

"Roughly 9 o'clock, I was sleeping, got woke by a huge explosion," the neighbor said. "Fell out of bed, come outside, seen a gentleman running from the residence that was currently working inside the residence. It's shocking. His hair was still on fire when he was out."

Gullett said the unidentified employee told him he was working on a furnace in the home when "all of a sudden it popped and exploded." He added that the couple who lived there were nice people, with several cats.

Cooper estimated that up to 30 cats were found dead at the scene, the news station reported.

The State Fire Marshal's office is conducting an ongoing investigation into what led to the explosion, the fire department said in its release.

