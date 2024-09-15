2 dead, others injured after suspected drunk driving crash: RCMP

The investigation into the single-vehicle collision is ongoing, but alcohol is believed to be a factor, RCMP say. (CBC - image credit)

A young man and teenage boy are dead, and several other teenagers are injured, after a suspected drunk driving crash in eastern Alberta early Sunday morning, RCMP say.

Police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Township Road 353, near Consort, Alta., shortly after 1 a.m. MT, police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Mounties found a crashed truck with seven teenagers inside. Some had "various injuries," but two were confirmed dead at the scene, the release said.

The victims were a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, an RCMP spokesperson told CBC News.

The investigation is ongoing but its findings so far suggest alcohol was a factor, the release said.

Police are not sure whether charges will be laid against the truck driver, the spokesperson said.

An update is expected at a later date, the release said.

Consort is a village near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border, about 250 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.