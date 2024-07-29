2 dead after plane crash near Merritt, B.C.: RCMP

Police say two people are dead following a plane crash near Merritt, B.C. (Rafferty Baker/CBC - image credit)

Two people are dead following a plane crash in B.C.'s Interior.

RCMP say they responded around 7 p.m. PT Sunday to a report of a crash just north of the airport in Merritt, B.C., east of Highway 5A.

Police say they found both the pilot and a passenger dead.

The airplane was homebuilt, had two seats and could land and take off on water, police said.

Merritt RCMP say they are working with the Transportation Safety Board and B.C. Coroners Service to find out what happened.