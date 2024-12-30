2 Men Dead In Washington State As Search For Sasquatch Takes Tragic Turn

A search for Sasquatch on Christmas Eve ended in tragedy for two men from Portland, Oregon.

The duo — aged 59 and 37 ― went looking last Tuesday for the mythical creature, also known as Bigfoot, in Washington state’s Gifford Pinchot National Forest, the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post this weekend.

A relative reported the pair missing at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Christmas Day.

Their bodies were found Friday after an extensive three-day search operation involving 60 volunteers, dogs, drones and a helicopter.

The men were found “in a heavily wooded area,” and “both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness,” said the sheriff’s office.

In the post, the sheriff’s office thanked “the exceptional volunteers who sacrificed time away from their families during Christmas to assist our agency with this mission.”

“These phenomenal volunteers also fought through freezing temperatures, snow, high water levels, heavy rain, downfall, and heavily wooded terrain,” the Faebook post read. “Their exhaustive search efforts resulted in bringing family members home to their loved ones.”

The database of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization shows that most reported sightings of the legendary creature have taken place in West Coast states.

It lists 724 “credible” sightings in Washington alone, with the most recent one in October. The last sighting in Skamania County was reported to the organization in August 2022, when a witness reported being woken up in their tent at a campsite by “grunting whoops” and “very loud wood knocks” that were “like nothing I have ever heard before.”

