2 dead in separate OKC house fires this week; Officials say neither had smoke alarms

CBC

Police are still searching for the gunman who killed the head of a major American health insurance company in New York on Wednesday in what the city's top officer described as a "brazen targeted attack."Brian Thompson, head of UnitedHealthcare, was shot dead as he walked into the Hilton hotel in midtown Manhattan just before 6:45 a.m. ET. Police said the attacker had been waiting for Thompson, who was heading to the hotel for the company's annual investors conference. "This does not appear to be