2 dead, suspect in custody after shooting at Oshawa home

Two people are dead after a shooting at a home in Oshawa, Durham Regional Police say.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Fernhill Boulevard and Rossland Road W., police said in a post on X Saturday. It is unclear exactly what time the shooting took place and whether it occurred inside or outside of the home.

Police said two people were found with gunshot wounds and died as a result of their injuries.

A male is in police custody at this time, they added. No other details have been released as of yet.

"At this time, there is no risk to public safety," police said in the post.

An investigation into the fatal shooting is underway and more information will be provided as it progresses, police said.