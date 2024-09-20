2 Edmonton police officers facing assault charges after on-duty incident

Two Edmonton Police Service officers have been charged in connection to an October 2023 incident in southeast Edmonton, police said Friday. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Two officers with the Edmonton Police Service are facing assault charges in relation to an on-duty incident in the city's southeast in October 2023.

Const. David Castillo and Const. Ali Hamzeh were charged on Friday, EPS said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 14, 2023, near Whitemud Drive and 66th Street, police said.

On Oct. 17, 2023, the EPS professional standards branch received "an external complaint regarding the officers," leading to the launch of a formal investigation, the news release said.

The case was referred to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service in Calgary in April.

On Aug. 27, prosecutors recommended Castillo and Hamzeh be charged.

Castillo, a 10-year member of EPS, is charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Hamzeh, who has been with EPS for three years, is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Following the resolution of the criminal prosecution, the professional standards branch will start an investigation under the Police Service Regulation, the news release said.

Castillo and Hamzeh remain on the job "in non-patrol and non-supervisory positions," police said.

EPS said it wouldn't comment further as the matter is before the courts.