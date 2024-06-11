2 familiar faces running for Salinas City Council
2 familiar faces running for Salinas City Council
2 familiar faces running for Salinas City Council
Donald Trump on Sunday called for President Joe Biden to take down an attack ad featuring a series of quotes attributed to the Republican in which he mocks dead soldiers.The former president’s demand came on the same day that Biden honored fallen troops in a visit to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France, the burial ground that Trump chose not to visit in 2018 and was later reported to have done so while describing the site as “filled with losers.” Trump has denied making the remark—and an
The New Jersey Attorney General's Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) is reviewing the liquor licenses held by former President Donald Trump's golf courses in the state following his criminal conviction in New York, the agency confirmed. "ABC is reviewing the impact of President Trump's conviction on the above referenced licenses, and declines further comment at this time," a spokesperson for the agency said in an email. Issuing a liquor license "to any person who has been convicted of a crime involving moral turpitude" is against the law in New Jersey.
The former president left a lot of observers puzzled with this one.
The “Star Wars” actor and others slammed the former president over unguarded comments he made about his own supporters.
Andrew Weissmann also suggested what could backfire for the former president.
"It's sick, it's depraved," said the "Morning Joe" anchor.
The California congressman hilariously captured the ridiculous messianic vibe of Trump's Las Vegas campaign stop.
The former president also addressed the toll placed on his family.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump and two of his associates struck a paragraph from the indictment on Monday but denied a defense request to dismiss some of the charges.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Canadian government, under pressure to reveal the names of legislators who allegedly acted as agents for other nations, on Monday bowed to opposition demands to refer the matter to a special inquiry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been on the defensive since a committee of parliamentarians that focuses on security matters last week said some elected officials had been "witting or semi-witting" participants in foreign interference operations, including divulging secrets to other countries. The Liberal government says naming legislators would break the law, adding it would be up to police to investigate.
Donald Trump sat down with a New York City probation official on Monday for a court-mandated, pre-sentencing meeting—but legal experts say the former president didn’t receive the same treatment as other recent convicts in the city.Citing an unnamed source, the Associated Press reported around 6 p.m. Monday that Trump’s interview had wrapped up after “less than a half-hour of routine and uneventful questions and answers.”Mayor Eric Adam’s office confirmed to The Daily Beast that Trump was permitt
Former President Trump attempted to take credit for insulin pricing in a Saturday post on Truth Social. “Low INSULIN PRICING was gotten for millions of Americans by me, and the Trump Administration, not by Crooked [President Biden,]” Trump said in the Truth Social post. “He had NOTHING to do with it. It was all done…
Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jim Jordan got similar treatment.
Some Senate Republicans are expressing concerns over former President Trump’s calls for political vengeance after the 2024 election, warning that retaliatory prosecutions will lead the country down a bad road. The Senate GOP’s top leaders — Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Whip John Thune (S.D.) — have shown no desire to embrace Trump’s calls to…
Western intelligence and aviation experts have said Russia wants to avoid the reputational damage of losing a Su-57 in combat.
The vice president noted that some of the Republicans on Trump’s list went as far as recently voting against a bill protecting Americans’ right to contraception.
Donald Trump has vowed to appeal his historic criminal conviction in New York City, but the awkward timing means a final decision might not come until days before the November election—tossing a flaming catalyst into an already combustible situation.Trump could be forced to spend time in a state prison, have his movements narrowly controlled on probation, or even be ordered to engage in community service over the summer—long before a higher court might overturn the first conviction of a former p
Ukraine's 47th Mechanized Brigade shared the footage, saying the Bradley approached the wounded soldier after he was spotted by a Ukrainian drone.
“Trump supporters have an opportunity to vote for a twice impeached, sexual predator, adulterer and convicted felon.” | Letters to the editor
US senator takes aim at GOP allies of Trump who oppose Ukraine aid