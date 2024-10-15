2 giant pandas headed from China to the National Zoo in Washington DC

The Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington D.C. announced Monday that zookeepers are expecting the arrival of two giant pandas from China this week.

The pandas, one male and one female, are named Bao Li and Qing Boa, respectively and are expected to arrive at the facility on Tuesday.

PHOTO: Two-year-old female giant panda Qing Bao in her habitat at Dujiangyan Base in Sichuan, China, May 17, 2024. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

Bao Li is a descendant of Bao Bao, who was born in D.C. in 2013 and lived there through 2017. All giant pandas born at the National Zoo return to China at 4 years old as part of a breeding program that helps protect the longevity of the species, which is currently deemed "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Their offspring may be able to carry on their diplomatic legacy -- as in the case of Bao Li -- and in some cases they can even be reintroduced to the wild, according to the website for the National Zoo.

The exciting announcement follows the momentous arrival of Yun Chaun and Xin Bao to the San Diego Zoo in June, which was the first time pandas had entered the U.S. in 21 years, following a period of diplomatic strain with China. A continuance this year of the longtime partnership in panda conservation efforts has been interpreted by much of the international community as a gesture of goodwill between the two nations.

PHOTO: Two-year-old male giant panda Bao Li in his habitat at Shenshuping Base in Wolong, China, May 16, 2024. (Roshan Patel/Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute)

The bears' arrival was first teased to the public in May, when the National Zoo released a statement, saying, "Giant pandas are returning to Washington D.C.! As part of our 52-year-old conservation partnership with the China Wildlife Conservation Association, we’re getting ready to welcome two new bears—Bao Li and Qing Bao—by the end of 2024."

The announcement was accompanied by a video on YouTube featuring first lady Jill Biden.

The exact timing of the pandas' arrival to the zoo on Tuesday has not been announced, for the safety of the bears and the staff.

