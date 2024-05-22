2 groups vie to manage California City Airport
Tech 45 and Airport Management Partners are vying to manage the Cal City Airport.
Tech 45 and Airport Management Partners are vying to manage the Cal City Airport.
The "nightmare situation" reportedly “confirmed their worst fears.”
Convicted B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton is in critical condition and undergoing surgery after he was assaulted by another inmate in a Quebec prison on Sunday. The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Pickton was the victim of a "major assault" at the maximum-security Port-Cartier Institution. Two sources, including one police source, told Radio-Canada that Pickton is between life and death. Pickton was taken to a hospital for treatment and the assailant is
Demi Moore’s new film, the feminist body horror “The Substance,” sees her bare it all, with several scenes featuring full nudity. At the Cannes Film Festival press conference for the film on Monday, the 61-year-old actor discussed the “vulnerable experience.” “Going into it, it was really spelled out — the level of vulnerability and rawness …
"After reading his entire message, I really just felt like I was going to be okay..."
Plane passengers feel they've found the ultimate in-flight sleep position, but experts strongly advise against it
King Charles is making a big change at Windsor Castle, and his neighbours have been left dismayed. Find out more…
Here's what would happen if Trump is convicted in the New York case, from whether he can still run for President to if he will go to jail.
Choreographer Lil Kelaan Carter shared a video of the 17-year-old dancing solo in a studio to the song “Tanzania" on social media earlier this month
ATLANTA (AP) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who brought a sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and others, has won the Democratic primary in her bid for reelection.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The bodies of four men and two women were found strangled and dumped in a pile in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, prosecutors in the southern state of Guerrero said Tuesday.
Old Hollywood glam got a 2024 update.
“She was too young to know when a stranger asks you how you are, you’re supposed to say, ‘I’m fine,’ and move on.”
Steven Hirsch/Pool via ReutersThe judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan suddenly sealed his courtroom on Monday afternoon, kicking all reporters out so he could engage in a brawl with Robert Costello, a MAGA-friendly lawyer who played a key role in the attempted backchannel between Michael Cohen and the Trump White House in 2018.After Costello, a former prosecutor, was reprimanded for delivering outbursts in the court whenever he was interrupted or told not to answer a ques
The model and recent beauty founder wore one of those sheer, nip-forward looks from the Saint Laurent Fall 2024 runway on the red carpet.
CNNOstensibly, the rapper Cam’ron appeared on CNN on Monday night to give his thoughts on the video of Sean “Diddy” Combs violently beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and his subsequent apology.Instead, the interview rapidly went off the rails and descended into Cam’ron using his airtime to chug a sex supplement drink, promote his podcast, and ask: “Who booked me for this joint?”Diddy Apologizes For Cassie Assault, Says He Was ‘F*cked Up’Host Abby Phillip began the interview asking Cam’ron
Being retired often means living on a fixed income, so it's more important than ever to stick to a strict budget. For some, this will entail cutting certain expenses to stay on track. Suze Orman, host...
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons has revealed the only way he'll return to the role of Sheldon Cooper again.
Special counsel Jack Smith appears to have suspected additional efforts by former President Donald Trump to obstruct the government's investigation of his handling of classified documents, a newly unsealed court filing revealed Tuesday. The opinion was released as an exhibit in filings responding to Trump's efforts to have the case dismissed, ahead of two hearings Wednesday related to Trump aide Walt Nauta's efforts to dismiss the related charges against him. Trump pleaded not guilty last June to 37 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to the nation's defense capabilities, and took steps to thwart the government's efforts to get the documents back.
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle said Trump's claim about the area surrounding the courthouse was "categorically FALSE."
Emily Ratajkowski just flouted this fundamental wedding guest fashion rule, and she looked super chic in doing so – see photos