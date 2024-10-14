2 held after Sacramento County sheriff’s parking enforcement officer shot at in Arden Arcade

A Sacramento County sheriff’s parking enforcement officer was reportedly shot at while on duty Monday in an Arden Arcade residential neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of Wyda Way, just west of Howe Avenue and north of Alta Arden Expressway.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the officer was not injured. He said the parking officer was inside a sheriff’s vehicle when the shot struck a window on the vehicle.

Investigators were trying to determine whether it was a gunshot or a pellet from a BB gun, Gandhi said.

The parking enforcement officer is a civilian unarmed sheriff’s employee, Gandhi said. Parking officers drive white vehicles with Sheriff’s Office insignia and orange emergency lights. He said the parking enforcement vehicles are “very clearly different from a sheriff’s patrol vehicle.”

Gandhi said investigators identified a vehicle from where the shot appeared to have fired. The vehicle had received a parking citation earlier, he said. The sheriff’s spokesman said investigators found that vehicle and detained two people for questioning.