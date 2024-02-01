<2% of homeowners who need to check for lead pipes have done so

There are new details in an 11 News Investigates exclusive, "Hidden Danger." At a public meeting on Monday, officials from the Baltimore City and Baltimore County Departments of Public Works revealed a new long-term timeline for their plan to find and replace lead water pipes in peoples' homes. But are there contingencies? The clock's ticking for the Baltimore Service Line Partnership to figure out how many of the 230,000 water pipes that they're unsure about are made of lead.