2 human bones discovered in Philadelphia park with no additional evidence, police say

Two bones belonging to a human were found at a park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The two human bones were discovered by a passerby in Penn Treaty Park near the Delaware River, who alerted police around 5 p.m. Sunday, the Philadelphia Police Department said in an email to USA TODAY.

"Upon arrival, police spoke with a witness who stated she was at Penn Treaty Park near the waterline when she discovered two bones that appeared to be human shin bones," police said, adding the bones were "located in a grassy, rocky area along the park’s waterline."

Police: No additional evidence after bones' discovery

The bones were collected by the Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. CBS News reported the bones were identified as a femur and a tibia and appear to have belonged to a human adult, though it was not immediately clear if the person was male or female.

No additional evidence was observed at the location and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

