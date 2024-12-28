2 Human Legs and Femur Found on California Shoreline in 'Shocking' Discovery

The first human leg was found on Christmas morning and the second human leg and a femur were found a day later

Within 48 hours, two human legs and a femur were found washed up on the California shoreline.

On Christmas morning, officers responded to the shoreline near the 800 block of Paseo Del Mar regarding a call about a human leg being found, Palos Verdes Estates Police Capt. Aaron Belda tells PEOPLE.

While searching the Palos Verdes Peninsula a day later, on Thursday, Dec. 26, officers and coroner investigators recovered a femur and a second human leg, Belda confirmed to PEOPLE. The condition of the remains was not disclosed.

Getty Stock image of police tape

Belda tells PEOPLE that no additional remains were found after a search by a cadaver dog. According to The Los Angeles Times, there are no additional plans to search the area.

It is unclear if the remains are connected to the finding of an overturned boat at Palos Verdes Estates earlier this week that belonged to two fishermen described as 50-year-old males.



Getty Palos Verdes

According to Fox 11, the men were reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 24, after they were expected home at midnight. At the time of their fishing trip, forecasters issued a small craft advisory warning that there could be waves up to 10 feet high in Los Angeles County, reported The Los Angeles Times.

Regarding the incident, Belda tells PEOPLE that they "don't have any evidence in support of a connection, but we're not rolling anything out. We're taking everything into consideration."

Residents of the area expressed their concerns about the discoveries to NBC Los Angeles.

"This is terrible. It's Christmas, it's supposed to be a season of joy. My heart goes out to the family," John Crayton told the outlet.

The discovery is "just shocking and makes you wonder you know and think that could have my family," beachgoer Zully Ozuna told NBC Los Angeles.



