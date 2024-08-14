2 hurt after homes burned in southeast Albuquerque
2 hurt after homes burned in southeast Albuquerque
2 hurt after homes burned in southeast Albuquerque
Bulgarian authorities have seized some 436 kilograms (960 pounds) of heroin at the Black Sea port of Burgas, the district prosecutor’s office said on Monday. The heroin was stashed in 434 packages hidden inside the officially declared cargo of a trailer.
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
It is the second courtroom attack involving the case in several months
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a
Kimberly Fritz, Lorraine Rodriguez and Velvet Sanchez were strangled to death allegedly by Warren Luther Alexander, police say
Hours after being convicted of tampering with voting machines in Colorado in the name of Donald Trump, former Mesa County clerk Tina Peters griped that the outcome was a “sad day for our nation and the world” while continuing to spout false election-related conspiracy theories about “vote-flipping software that is basically in Serbia.”Peters was found guilty Monday on seven of ten charges after she granted unauthorized individuals access to county voting machines in order to transfer data to Tru
OTTAWA — Two prominent "Freedom Convoy" organizers "crossed the line" into criminal activity when they led a massive demonstration to Ottawa in 2022 and refused to leave, the Crown said in its final submissions on their criminal trial Tuesday.
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury will determine whether a 60-year-old white woman was justified when she fired through the door of her central Florida apartment a year ago, killing a Black mother during an ongoing dispute over neighborhood children.
BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have issued a first arrest warrant in their investigation into the undersea explosions in 2022 that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines between Russia and Germany, according to a media report Wednesday.
Kimberly Dell Davidson-Drolet, 53, has been arrested alongside her son, sister and another person, per federal prosecutors
A man is dead after falling into a trench in Etobicoke Tuesday evening in what police are calling an industrial accident.Toronto Fire Services says received calls just before 5:15 p.m. that a worker had fallen into a four-metre deep trench at a work site in a residential area. The man became trapped, TFS said, and emergency crews arrived on the scene shortly after.At approximately 6:30 p.m., Toronto police said crews were able to free the man, who was in his 30s, from the trench and he was trans
Police in Ramsey County said Conchobhar Joseph Morrell was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted aggravated robbery
Hundreds of Calgary families are scrambling to find child care after the daycares they rely on were shut down by the province. Elissa Carpenter reports.
Terri McAdams, a 22-year-old UT Arlington student, was found beaten to death inside her apartment on Valentine’s Day 1985. DNA analysis has now confirmed the killer’s identity.
The girl was in the UK capital on holiday when she and her mother were attacked in Leicester Square.
The 38-year-old has been in prison since 2012, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in court on Tuesday and admitted using or threatening unlawful violence on July 31.
Katy Perry is in hot water in Spain after allegedly filming the music video for her new single “Lifetimes” in a protected area without the necessary permit.
BOSTON (AP) — An owner of a now defunct trucking company agreed to plead guilty Tuesday to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists.